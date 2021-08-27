Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Decreases By 80.9%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the July 29th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYDDY stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 168,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44. BYD has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $72.91.

BYDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

