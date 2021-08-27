Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Decreases By 80.9%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the July 29th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYDDY stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 168,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44. BYD has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $72.91.

BYDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

