Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Rises By 166.7%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CLCGY remained flat at $$38.83 during trading hours on Friday. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.40. Clicks Group has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7927 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. The company operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.