Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Decreases By 58.6%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the July 29th total of 189,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE DHX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on DHI Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

