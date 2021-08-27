Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Decreases By 58.6%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the July 29th total of 189,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE DHX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.20.
DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on DHI Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
About DHI Group
DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.
