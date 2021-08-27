Short Interest in Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Grows By 162.5%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDNMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Edenred in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edenred currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,480. Edenred has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.98.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

