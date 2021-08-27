Short Interest in Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Grows By 162.5%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EDNMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Edenred in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edenred presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.99.

EDNMY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,480. Edenred has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.98.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

