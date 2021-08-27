Short Interest in Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Decreases By 66.7%

Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HAUP stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. Hauppauge Digital has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.

Get Hauppauge Digital alerts:

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of variety of consumer electronic hardware and software products, which includes television and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. Its products are categorized into TV receivers and Tuners, High Definition Video Recorder, and Peripheral Software Applications and Video Streaming Support Devices.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Hauppauge Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hauppauge Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.