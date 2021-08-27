Short Interest in Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Decreases By 66.7%

Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HAUP stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. Hauppauge Digital has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.
Hauppauge Digital Company Profile
