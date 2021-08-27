Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Declines By 98.9%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the July 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HSHZY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.74. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

Get Hoshizaki alerts:

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.