Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Rises By 937.6%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a growth of 937.6% from the July 29th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,786,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGEN remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,582,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906,488. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

