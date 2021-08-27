Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Rises By 937.6%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a growth of 937.6% from the July 29th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,786,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IGEN remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,582,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906,488. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
