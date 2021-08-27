Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Expands By 231.5%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 231.5% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIO opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.17. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

