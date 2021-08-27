Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Increases By 1,053.0%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 1,053.0% from the July 29th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,926,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $69.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.
