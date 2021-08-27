Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Grows By 434.1%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 434.1% from the July 29th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,969,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
INVU remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,561. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.79.
About Investview
