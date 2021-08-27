Short Interest in Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Decreases By 86.2%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KEGX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. 1,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.41. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61.
Key Energy Services Company Profile
