Short Interest in Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Decreases By 86.2%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEGX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. 1,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.41. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

