Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Decreases By 67.1%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the July 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MACE remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47. Mace Security International has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

