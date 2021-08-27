Short Interest in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Decreases By 79.0%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the July 29th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MTTCF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. 4,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67. MeaTech 3D has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter.

