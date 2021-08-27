Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Decreases By 65.1%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the July 29th total of 465,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medigus during the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medigus during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medigus in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

MDGS stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63. Medigus has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

