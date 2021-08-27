Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Increases By 175.0%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mowi ASA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,180. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.97. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

