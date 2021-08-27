Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Declines By 90.7%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NCSYF remained flat at $$272.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.00. NICE has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $272.00.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

