Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Increases By 271.4%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,078,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

