Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Drops By 60.7%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the July 29th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OXBR stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.70. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the second quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the first quarter worth $82,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

