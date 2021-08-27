Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Increases By 454.3%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a growth of 454.3% from the July 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

PCRFY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 317,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,958. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.