Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Increases By 454.3%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a growth of 454.3% from the July 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
PCRFY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 317,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,958. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.55.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
