Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Declines By 84.4%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the July 29th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.07.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile
