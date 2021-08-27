Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Declines By 84.4%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the July 29th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

