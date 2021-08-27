Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Decreases By 87.5%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RCKHF stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.17.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

