Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Drops By 88.9%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,430,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.79. 724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.