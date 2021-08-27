Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Declines By 62.5%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Topcon stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.94. Topcon has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

