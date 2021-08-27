Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Decreases By 70.5%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the July 29th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

