Showcase Price Reaches $0.0292 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Showcase has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $719,067.49 and $469,850.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00125778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00153679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,494.45 or 1.00149212 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.01021178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.95 or 0.06644264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,626,743 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

