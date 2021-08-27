Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 146.8% from the July 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SIEGY opened at $81.62 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

