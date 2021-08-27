Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 146.8% from the July 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SIEGY opened at $81.62 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
