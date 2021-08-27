Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Truist reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,464.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

