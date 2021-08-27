Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,804.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,418. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 104.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SILK opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.48.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.