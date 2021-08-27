Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,326,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

