Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,326,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About Simulated Environment Concepts
