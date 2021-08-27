Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIOX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $147.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

