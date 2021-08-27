Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Trading Up 1.8%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) shares were up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 17,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27.

About Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

