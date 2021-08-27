SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56. SLR Senior Investment has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $255.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 640.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,496 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 24.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the second quarter worth about $167,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.