Smart MFG (MFG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $103,690.00

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $103,690.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded 135.6% higher against the dollar. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.15 or 0.00751845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00098233 BTC.

About Smart MFG

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 305,091,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

