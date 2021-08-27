Smartshare (SSP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,722.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $742,568.33 and approximately $8,722.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026556 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.