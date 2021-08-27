SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

