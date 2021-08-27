Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

