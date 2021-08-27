Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SNOW traded up $21.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,011,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,984. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion and a PE ratio of -80.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.83.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,522.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Snowflake stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.03% of Snowflake worth $3,602,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.