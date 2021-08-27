Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

