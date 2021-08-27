Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post sales of $9.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.70 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 349.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $16.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday.

SLGL stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. 7,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,086. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

