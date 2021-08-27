Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 78.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $194.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

