Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,609 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000.

VTEB opened at $55.23 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37.

