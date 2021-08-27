Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,210.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 313,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,284,000 after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,649,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.21. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

