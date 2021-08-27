Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 33.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amgen by 38.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $221.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

