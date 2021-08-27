Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after buying an additional 1,221,482 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after buying an additional 1,206,932 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 383.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 743,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 99.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after purchasing an additional 575,603 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.