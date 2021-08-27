Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $105.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

