Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 52,083 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 267.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,751 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.34.

