Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.