Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 966.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,872 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAH traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.85. 2,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,768. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

