SOPHiA Genetics SA’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 1st (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA Genetics’ (NASDAQ:SOPH) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 1st. SOPHiA Genetics had issued 13,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $234,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During SOPHiA Genetics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

Shares of SOPH opened at $19.18 on Friday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.